10 Teacher Quotes That Will Inspire Educators
04 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
“The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom” - APJ Abdul Kalam
“Learn to be clean and free from all vices. Educate your children. Slowly instil ambition in their mind. Assure them that they are going to be great people.- Dr BR Ambedkar
“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far” - Swami Vivekananda
“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge”- Albert Einstein
“I am indebted to my father for living but to my teacher for living well.” - Alexander the Great
“Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you, please.” - Mark Twain
"A teacher's job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded." - Darwin D. Martin
“Education in the light of present-day knowledge and need calls for some spirited and creative innovations both in the substance and the purpose of current pedagogy” - Anne Sullivan, American teacher
“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your soul.” - Swami Vivekananda
“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves” - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Virswami
