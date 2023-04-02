World’s Most Popular Leader: PM Modi Beats Joe Biden

Image: PTI

02 Apr, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again emerged as the world’s ‘most popular’ leader with 76% approval rating. (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico): 61% approval rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese (Australia): 55% Approval Rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)(Source: Morning Consult survey)

Alain Berset

Alain Berset (Switzerland): 53% Approval Rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil): 49% Approval rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni (Italy): 49% Approval Rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (United States): 41% Approval Rating (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Alexander De Croo

Alexander De Croo (Belgium): 39% (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau (Canada) 39% (Source: Morning Consult survey)

Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 38% (Source: Morning Consult survey)

