World's Most Powerful Passports
11 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain occupied first rank allowing via free travel to 194 destinations.
Passports of Finland, South Korea, Sweden ranked in second spot, offering visa-free travel to 193 destinations.
Passports of Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands occupied third rank, offering visa-free travel to 192 destinations.
Passports of Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom ranked in fourth spot, offering visa free travel to 193 destinations.
Passports of Greece, Malta, Switzerland occupied fifth rank, offering visa-free travel to 190 destinations.
Passports of Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland ranked at sixth spot, giving visa-free travel to 189 destinations.
Passports of Canada, Hungary, United States occupied seventh rank, offering visa-free travel to 188 destinations.
Passports of Estonia, Lithuania occupied eighth rank, offering via-free travel to 187 destinations.
Passports of Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia ranked at ninth spot, offering visa-free travel to 186 destinations.
Passport of Iceland ranked at 10th spot, offering visa-free travel to 185 destinations.
India's passport ranked at 80th spot on the list, offering travel to 62 countries without a visa.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PICS: Ayodhya Ram Temple Stunning Full Moonlight View