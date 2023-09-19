World's Oldest Metro System- In Pics
The first ever metro was built in London in the year 1863.
The Chicago Metro in United States is operational sine 1892.
The Budapest metro in Hungary has been operational since 1896.
The Glasgow metro in Great Britain is running since 1896.
The Paris metro in France is operational since the 1900s.
The Boston metro in United Sates in America was first constructed in 1901.
The Berlin metro in Germany is operational since 1902.
The Athens metro in Greece is operating metro from 1904.
The iconic New York City metro is running since 1904.
The Philadelphia metro located in the U.S.A is working since 1907.
