Egypt - 438.5K: Egyptian Armed Forces consist of Egyptian Army, Egyptian Navy, Egyptian Air Force, and Egyptian Air Defense Forces.
01 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Vietnam - 482K: People's Army of Vietnam is military force of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and armed wing of ruling Communist Party.
South Korea - 555K: Republic of Korea Armed Forces also known as ROK Armed Forces, are the armed forces of South Korea.
Iran - 610K: Iranian Armed Forces combine Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Revolutionary Guard, and Law Enforcement Force.
Pakistan - 651.8K: Pakistan Armed Forces consist of three services, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force.
Russia - 900K: Armed Forces of Russian Federation, also called Russian Armed Forces, are the military of Russia.
North Korea - 1.3M: Korean People's Army is military force of North Korea and armed wing of Workers' Party of Korea.
USA - 1.4M: United States Armed Forces are military forces of United States consisting of six service branches.
India - 1.5M: Indian Armed Forces are military forces of Republic of India consisting of Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
China - 2M: The PLA is the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party and the principal military force of China.
