Aachen Cathedral, Aachen, Germany
30 Dec, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Albi Cathedral, Albi, France
Church of Sant'Ignazio di Loyola, Rome, Italy
Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, St. Petersburg, Russia
Ely Cathedral, Ely, England
Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey
King's College Chapel, Cambridge, England
Sainte-Chapelle, Paris, France
Santuario de Guadalupe, Morelia, Mexico
St. Mary's Basilica, Krakow, Poland
The Sistine Chapel, Vatican City
