10 Best Countries To Raise A Child In 2024

Sweden: In Sweden parents are entitled to 480 days of paid parental leave, 60 of which are reserved for the father. It also provides a monthly allowance to parents per child and gives right to reduce their working hours until their children turn 8.
Denmark: Both mothers and fathers are entitled to 23 weeks of parental leave, and mothers are entitled to four weeks of maternity leave before the expected due date. Denmark employs a universal health care system in which citizens receive mostly free medical care. Higher education is also free.
Australia: Australia offers financial support for up to 18 weeks to help eligible parents take time off work to care for a newborn. Australia has a high rate of participation in sporting activities and boasts a comparatively high life expectancy for both females and males.
Austria: Working parents can swap staying at home for a fully-paid two-year parental leave. Additionally, all families receive “kindergeld” a monthly stipend for childcare expenses until the child turns 18.
Canada: Canadians are ranked as among the most tolerant and polite people on the planet. Employees who work under the Canada Labor Code are entitled to up to 17 weeks of maternity leave. Those who care for a newborn or newly adopted child are entitled to parental leave of up to 37 weeks.
Finland: New mothers can choose to either receive a baby box – a container holding many essentials or can apply to receive an untaxed sum of 140 euros per newborn. The government also offers paid maternity leave of 4 months-not only for regularly employed mothers, but also those who are self-employed, students, and even unemployed including “rainbow families”, or same-sex families.
Netherlands: In the Netherlands, children have a good environment for their growth. Netherlands is ranked 3rd and 4th in education and childcare quality. Every mother is entitled to a maternity nurse, known as a “Kraamzorg”, with part or all of the cost covered by insurance.
New Zealand: New Zealand is ranked among the top countries in matters of health, integration and overall quality of life. The country focuses on raising healthy children but not overly competitive education system, is believed to give children a more well-rounded upbringing.
Norway: Norway is a very good country to raise your children is due to the fact that childrens' development and care are prioritised. Children under the age of 16 are entitled to free medical care, including dental care.
Switzerland: The country consistently gets high marks for safety, education and a healthy lifestyle. Young children here aren’t pressured to perform, and the Swiss education system gets high marks on a global scale.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Oldest Animal Species That Are Still Living on Earth