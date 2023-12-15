10 Cities That Occupied Headlines Throughout The Year
15 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Kyiv, Ukraine- The ongoing war in Ukraine placed Kyiv firmly in the spotlight.
Uvalde, Texas- The tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde shattered the nation and reignited the debate on gun control.
Nairobi, Kenya- The discovery of a new species of giraffe in Kenya, the reticulated giraffe, brought positive news to the city.
Porto Alegre, Brazil- Floods and landslides devastated the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre in February 2023, displacing thousands.
Tehran, Iran- Anti-government protests erupted in Iran in response to the death of Mahsa Amini.
Kabul, Afghanistan- The one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul marked a year of uncertainty and hardship for Afghan citizens.
Phoenix, Arizona- Record-breaking heat waves and wildfires in Phoenix showcased the intensifying effects of climate change in the American Southwest.
Hong Kong- The implementation of a new national security law in Hong Kong continued to spark concerns about erosion of civil liberties and freedom of speech in the former British colony.
Colombo- Economic and political turmoil gripped Sri Lanka throughout 2023, culminating in mass protests and the ousting of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Jackson, Mississippi- Jackson's long-standing water crisis escalated in 2023, leaving residents without access to clean drinking water for weeks.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Countries To Raise A Child in 2024