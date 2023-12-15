10 Cities That Occupied Headlines Throughout The Year

15 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Kyiv, Ukraine- The ongoing war in Ukraine placed Kyiv firmly in the spotlight.

Uvalde, Texas- The tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde shattered the nation and reignited the debate on gun control.

Nairobi, Kenya- The discovery of a new species of giraffe in Kenya, the reticulated giraffe, brought positive news to the city.

Porto Alegre, Brazil- Floods and landslides devastated the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre in February 2023, displacing thousands.

Tehran, Iran- Anti-government protests erupted in Iran in response to the death of Mahsa Amini.

Kabul, Afghanistan- The one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul marked a year of uncertainty and hardship for Afghan citizens.

Phoenix, Arizona- Record-breaking heat waves and wildfires in Phoenix showcased the intensifying effects of climate change in the American Southwest.

Hong Kong- The implementation of a new national security law in Hong Kong continued to spark concerns about erosion of civil liberties and freedom of speech in the former British colony.

Colombo- Economic and political turmoil gripped Sri Lanka throughout 2023, culminating in mass protests and the ousting of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Jackson, Mississippi- Jackson's long-standing water crisis escalated in 2023, leaving residents without access to clean drinking water for weeks.

