Year Ender 2023: 9 Major World Events You Must Know
Turkey and Syria Earthquake: In February, massive earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes with strong aftershocks resulted in a death toll of 59,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.
California Monterey Park Shooting: A mass shooting took place in Monterey Park on January 21, in which a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people.
Twitter Changes to X: Elon Musk bought Twitter last year and changed its name to "X."
Hamas Attacks Israel: Hamas executed a major attack on Israel on October 7. The war is still ongoing between Hamas and IDF, resulting in death of thousands of people.
India Passes China in population: India has become world's most populous country, with an estimated population of 1.43 billion people.
Cyclone Freddy: The longest-lasting recorded tropical cyclone in history claimed 1,400 deaths in Malawi, Mozambique and parts of southwest Africa.
Titan Submersible Incident: Submersible, carrying five people, disappeared in international waters in the North Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland On June 18.
India hosting G20: India hosted G20 Leaders' Summit in September. The summit saw the participation of 43 heads of various countries.
