Year Ender 2023: Top 10 AI Chatbots Launched This Year
29 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system and can be used for engaging in conversations, gaining insights and automate tasks.
Copilot will give you AI-based suggestions in real time and is owned by Microsoft.
Midjourney is an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species.
Bing Chat is an AI-powered assistant that can help you browse the web and much more.
Google Bard is an experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA and is currently owned by Google.
Google Gemini is Google's most capable and general model, built to be multimodal and optimized for three different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano.
GrokAI conducts research in the area of artificial intelligence with a focus on product management, start-up strategies, AI marketing, etc.
DALL·E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets you use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of your prompts.
Jasper AI is an enterprise-grade AI tools to help marketing teams achieve both speed and performance.
HuggingChat is a chat interface using open source models, eg OpenAssistant or Llama. It is a SvelteKit app and it powers the HuggingChat app on hf.co/chat.
