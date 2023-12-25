Charlie Munger: US businessman, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, & chairman of Wesco Financial Corp from 1984 to 2011.
25 Dec, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Henry Kissinger: Served as the United States secretary of state & national security advisor between 1969 and 1977.
Li Keqiang: Chinese economist and politician who served as the premier of the People's Republic of China from 2013 to 2023.
Nigel Lawson: British politician of Conservative Party, he served as Member of Parliament for Blaby from 1974 to 1992.
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistani military officer, served as the tenth president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.
Rosalynn Carter: Served as the first lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 as the wife of President Jimmy Carter.
Sandra Day O'Connor: American politician who served as associate justice of United States Supreme Court from 1981 to 2006.
Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah: Emir of Kuwait from 29 September 2020 until his death in 2023.
Silvio Berlusconi: Italian media tycoon and politician who served as the prime minister of Italy from 1994 to 2011.
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Russian mercenary and leader of Wagner Group private military. Close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
