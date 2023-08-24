Yevgeny Prigozhin, The Wagner Boss Who Rebelled Against Putin (Photo: AP)
24 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had rebelled against President Putin, and top officers of his private military were presumed dead in a plane crash.
The head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine was blamed for doing Russia's dirty work in Syria and Africa. (Photo: AP)
Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine. (Photo: AP)
On June 23, Prigozhin called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. (Photo: AP)
Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. (Photo: AP)
Prigozhin repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut. (Photo: AP)
When he got out, Prigozhin opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin was the city’s deputy mayor at the time. (Photo: AP)
It wasn't until September 2022 that Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing Wagner. (Photo: AP)
Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname 'Putin's chef'. (Photo: AP)
