Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India was born on 17 September 1950, his zodiac sign is Virgo and Element is Earth.
Joe Biden, President of United States was born on 20 November 1942, his zodiac sign is Scorpio and Element is Water.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel was born on 21 October 1949, his zodiac sign is Libra and Element is Air.
Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, born on 31 August 1985, his zodiac sign is Virgo and Element is Earth.
Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister was born on December 25, 1971, his zodiac sign is Capricorn and Element is Earth.
Xi Jinping, President of China was born on 15 June 1953, his zodiac sign is Gemini and Element is Air.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia was born on 7 October 1952, his zodiac sign is Libra and Element is Air.
Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan was born on 5 October 1952, his zodiac sign is Libra and Element is Air.
Emmanuel Macron, French President was born on 21 December 1977, his zodiac sign is Sagittarius and Element is Fire.
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North Korea was born on 8 January 1984, his zodiac sign is Capricorn and Element is Earth.
