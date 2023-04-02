5 Easy Tips To Protect Your Pet From Heat This Summer

02 Apr, 2023

Keep your pet hydrated

Ensure that your pet has access to clean and fresh water throughout the day. Change their water regularly and add some ice cubes to it to keep it cold.

Limit exercise during peak hours

Make sure you don't over exercise your pet when the sun is beating hard as that could lead to a heatstroke.

Frozen Pet Treats Will Sooth Your Furry Friend

Simply ice-freeze your pet's favourite wet food and give these cold treats to your companion to help them stay cool this summer.

Watch For Heatstroke Symptoms

Some symptoms of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, fever, dizziness, and many more.

Never Leave Your Pet Inside A Hot Vehicle

Whenever taking your pet in a car make sure the temperature is normal as they are very susceptible to heat. Leaving your pet in a parked car can lead to heatstroke or even death.

