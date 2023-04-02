02 Apr, 2023
Ensure that your pet has access to clean and fresh water throughout the day. Change their water regularly and add some ice cubes to it to keep it cold.
Make sure you don't over exercise your pet when the sun is beating hard as that could lead to a heatstroke.
Simply ice-freeze your pet's favourite wet food and give these cold treats to your companion to help them stay cool this summer.
Some symptoms of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, fever, dizziness, and many more.
Whenever taking your pet in a car make sure the temperature is normal as they are very susceptible to heat. Leaving your pet in a parked car can lead to heatstroke or even death.
