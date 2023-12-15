Most Expensive Things Owned by Diya Kumari
15 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Diya Kumari, princess of the Jaipur royal family, took oath as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday.
Diya Kumari claims that her family owns the land where the Taj Mahal is now located.
Diya Kumari’s net worth is thought to be between $10 million and $20 million, but the exact amount is kept secret.
Diya Kumari’s sources of wealth include her royal inheritance, business ventures, and political work.
Diya Kumari was born in 1971 and married to Narendra Singh.
Diya Kumari is a member of the Lok Sabha from Rajsamand in 2019.
Diya Kumari owns three hotels (Rajmahal Palace in Jaipur, Hotel Jaipur House at Mount Abu, and Hotel Lal Mahal Palace in Jaipur).
Diya Kumari owns the City Palace in Jaipur which is also her home.
Diya Kumari also owns Jaigarh Fort in Amber, the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum Trust in Jaipur and the Jaigarh Public Charitable Trust.
Diya Kumari owns two schools (the Palace School and Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh School).
