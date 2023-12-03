Rajasthan Election Results: Know Top CM Faces

03 Dec, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Baba Balak Nath: Baba Balak Nath, the current Member of Parliament from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting from the Tijara seat on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chandra Prakash Joshi: He is currently serving as the President of the Bharatiya Janta Party in Rajasthan. CP Joshi is contesting from Nathdwara seat.

Diya Kumari: BJP MP Diya Kumari has been pitted against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal and AAP's Sanjay Biyani from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: He was elected as a member of parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, with the highest ever winning margin (4,10,051 votes) from the constituency of Jodhpur.

Vasundhara Raje: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is pitted against her Congress rival Ramlal Chouhan from Jhalrapatan assembly seat.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Historic Hawa Mahal Jaipur Construction Photos in 1799 With AI

 Find Out More