Rajasthan Election Results: Know Top CM Faces
03 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Baba Balak Nath: Baba Balak Nath, the current Member of Parliament from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting from the Tijara seat on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Chandra Prakash Joshi: He is currently serving as the President of the Bharatiya Janta Party in Rajasthan. CP Joshi is contesting from Nathdwara seat.
Diya Kumari: BJP MP Diya Kumari has been pitted against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal and AAP's Sanjay Biyani from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: He was elected as a member of parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, with the highest ever winning margin (4,10,051 votes) from the constituency of Jodhpur.
Vasundhara Raje: BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is pitted against her Congress rival Ramlal Chouhan from Jhalrapatan assembly seat.
