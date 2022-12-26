Epitomizing royalty and glory, Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is one of the largest and most beautiful forts in India.
26 Dec, 2022
Known for its magnificent design and architecture, Umaid Bhawan Palace is symbol of new Jodhpur.
26 Dec, 2022
Known as Clock Tower in Jodhpur, Ghanta Ghar was built by Maharaja Sardar Singh about 200 years ago and a wonderful place to visit.
26 Dec, 2022
Mandore Gardens is an apt place if you want to experience the true heritage of Rajasthan.
26 Dec, 2022
Toorji Ka Jhalra (Toorji's Step Well) was built in Jodhpur in the 1740s by a Queen of Maharaja Abhay Singh.
26 Dec, 2022
Located in Jodhpur, the Balsamand Lake is a mesmerizing spot, built way back in the 13th century by the Royals of Rajasthan.
26 Dec, 2022
Known as Taj Mahal of Jodhpur, the structure of Jaswant Thada is made up of marble and the famous reddish pink Jodhpur sandstone.
26 Dec, 2022
