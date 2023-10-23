10 Great Indian Inventions And Discoveries
Zero was first used in India and is considered as one of the most ground-breaking discovery.
Contrary to popular belief, chess was invented in India, and was later modified by Arabs under the name of Ashtapada.
Cotton was discovered in the 5th and 4th millennium BCE in India, and was a precious crop during the Indus Valley Civilization.
Indians mastered the art of plastic surgery and the use of specialized tools 2000 years before the rest of the world.
The oldest ruler, which was made of ivory and dates to 1500 BC, was found in the Indus Valley civilization.
Coined from the Indian word champo, the concept of shampooing one's hair came into being in India.
Ajay V. Bhatt is an Indian-born American computer architect who defined and developed Universal Serial Bus or USB.
Buttons were first used in the Indus Valley Civilization by 2000 BCE.
The first public use of radio waves for communication was made by an Indian scientist, Jagadish Chandra Bose.
Yoga has been a part of Indian culture since ancient times and has been adopted by the rest of the world way later.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aditya-L1 Takes First SELFIE, Clicks Images Of Earth | CHECK