Check 10 Space Exploration Quotes For All Budding Astronauts.
02 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Two possibilities exist either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.
Once you can accept the universe as matter expanding into nothing that is something, wearing stripes with plaid comes easy.
That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.
Once you’ve been in space, you appreciate how small and fragile the Earth is.
The universe is not required to be in perfect harmony with human ambition.
Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.
Astronomy compels the soul to look upwards and leads us from this world to another.
Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon.
We are all stars in this galaxy. All of us. No one's greater than the other.
Across the sea of space, the stars are other suns.
