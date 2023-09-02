Aditya L1 Launch: All About The Sun
Our Sun is the nearest star and the largest object in the solar system.
The estimated age of the Sun is about 4.5 billion years.
It is a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium gases.
The distance to the sun from the Earth is about 150 million kilometers and is the source of energy for our solar system.
Without solar energy life on earth could not exist.
The gravity of the sun holds all the objects of the solar system together.
In the central region of the Sun, known as the ‘core’, the temperature can reach as high as 15 million degrees Celsius.
At this temperature, a process called nuclear fusion takes place in the core which powers the sun.
The visible surface of the sun known as the photosphere is relatively cool and has a temperature of about 5,500 degrees Celsius.
