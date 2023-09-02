ISRO Shares Rare Pics As Aditya-L1 Embarks On Its Space Journey
ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota on Saturday.
Aditya-L1 was fired using ISRO's reliable PSLV and it has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.
To celebrate this historic moment, ISRO shared some rare pictures of the spacecraft as it departed from Earth.
Now India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.
The spacecraft will now travel about 1.5 million km from the Earth for over 125 days to L1 Point.
It is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.
The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.
It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun,
If the spacecraft is placed in expected halo orbit around L1 point, it can continuously observe Sun without any eclipses.
