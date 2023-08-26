AI Visualizing the Moon in the Next 100 Years
26 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
There is a chance that permanent human settlements will be established on the moon.
Lunar mining is expected to happen for resources such as water, helium-3, and rare earth metals.
There is a possibility of a network of lunar telescopes to investigate the universe.
Space tourism, people traveling to the moon for vacation or scientific investigation.
A lunar power plant to generate electricity from solar energy.
