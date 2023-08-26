AI Visualizing the Moon in the Next 100 Years

26 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

There is a chance that permanent human settlements will be established on the moon.

Lunar mining is expected to happen for resources such as water, helium-3, and rare earth metals.

There is a possibility of a network of lunar telescopes to investigate the universe.

Space tourism, people traveling to the moon for vacation or scientific investigation.

A lunar power plant to generate electricity from solar energy.

