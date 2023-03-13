One day in Venus is approximately 243 days on earth. (Photo: Pixabay)
The temperature in space is considered to be 2.725 Kelvin which is -454.72°F (-270.4°C), not far from 'absolute zero' - measured at minus 273.15 C (minus 459.67 F). (Photo: Pixabay)
NASA has specially designed futuristic space cup that can hold coffee or any other drink. (Photo: NASA)
If you could stand at the Martian equator, the temperature at your feet would be like a warm spring day but at your head it would be freezing cold. (Photo: Pixabay)
The giant, spinning storms on Neptune are big enough to swallow the whole earth. (Photo: Pixabay)
The footprints of Apollo astronauts will stay for at least 100 million years in the moon since it doesn't have atmosphere - no wind or water to erode or wash away the footprints. (Photo: Pixabay)
Mercury, the fastest planet in our solar system, zips around our sun at an average of 172,000 kilometers per hour (107,000 miles per hour) — about 65,000 kph (40,000 mph) faster than Earth. (Photo: Pixabay)
