Albert Einstein renounced his German citizenship and moved to US and worked as the Professor of Theorotical Physics at Princeton.
The Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 was awarded to Albert Einstein "for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect".
After Einstein's death, his brain was removed "for scientific study".
Einstein's first wife Mileva Marić was a fellow physics student.
Albert decided to obtain a PhD in physics after he failed to get a job as maths and physics teacher.
Albert Einstein fell in love with physics after his father gifted him a compass on his birthday and he was moved by the way magnets move.
Einstein was a late bloomer and did not start speaking till the age of five. Economist Thomas Sowell coined the phrase 'Einstein Syndrome' for children with delayed speech.
