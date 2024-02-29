Importance Of Leap Year In Hinduism
29 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Leap years align the lunar calendar with the solar year, ensuring festivals coincide with the correct seasons
The additional month, known as "Adhik Maas," offers opportunities for spiritual practices and atonement
Certain festivals and rituals are observed exclusively during leap years or the leap month
Leap years provide devotees with extra time for spiritual growth and reflection
The leap month holds cultural significance and is integral to the traditional Hindu calendar system
