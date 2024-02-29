Importance Of Leap Year In Hinduism

29 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Leap years align the lunar calendar with the solar year, ensuring festivals coincide with the correct seasons

The additional month, known as "Adhik Maas," offers opportunities for spiritual practices and atonement

Certain festivals and rituals are observed exclusively during leap years or the leap month

Leap years provide devotees with extra time for spiritual growth and reflection

The leap month holds cultural significance and is integral to the traditional Hindu calendar system

