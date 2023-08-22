Chandrayaan-3: Top Frequently Asked Questions
What's Next For Chandrayaan-3?: As of now ISRO scientists are focusing on the soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date? Vikram's Lunar Touchdown Set for August 23 (6pm), Possible Shift to August 27 due to Unfavourable Conditions
What Is Special About Moon's South Pole? The Moon's south pole holds valuable ice resources for fuel, oxygen, and water extraction.
Chandrayaan-3’s Objective? Chandrayaan-3 aims to demonstrate safe lunar landing, moon roving, and scientific experiments.
Countries That Have Achieved Soft Landing On The Moon? If successful, India will join the US, China, and the Soviet Union in mastering lunar soft landings.
Who Is The Chandryaan-3 Lander And Rover Named After?: Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary behind India's space program.
When Was The Chandrayaan-3 Launched? Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.
Why Did The Chandrayaan-2 Mission Fail?: Chandrayaan-2 failed due to Vikram lander crash in 2019 due to braking system anomalies.
Learning and Innovation?: Chandrayaan-3 carries SHAPE payload to study Earth from lunar orbit.
