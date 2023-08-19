Earth: We have one moon.

19 Aug, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Jupiter: Approximately 79 - Europa, Callisto, and others.

Mars: Their names are Phobos and Deimos.

Mercury: Mercury has no moons.

Neptune: 14 - Some of the moons are Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Galatea, Larissa, Hippocamp, and Proteus.

Saturn: 52 - Enceladus, Tethys, Titan, and others.

Uranus: 27 - five major moons: Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon.

Venus: Venus has no moons.

