Earth: We have one moon.
19 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Jupiter: Approximately 79 - Europa, Callisto, and others.
Mars: Their names are Phobos and Deimos.
Mercury: Mercury has no moons.
Neptune: 14 - Some of the moons are Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Galatea, Larissa, Hippocamp, and Proteus.
Saturn: 52 - Enceladus, Tethys, Titan, and others.
Uranus: 27 - five major moons: Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon.
Venus: Venus has no moons.
