Longest Living Creatures On The Blue Planet

22 Feb, 2024

Joy Pillai

Jellyfish: With the ability to revert their cells to their earliest form, jellyfish can start the life cycle anew.

Bowhead whales: Bowhead whales are also among the longest-living creatures.

Ocean quahog: Ocean quahogs are known to live for several centuries, and the oldest recorded specimen was around 507 years old.

Red Sea Urchin: Red Sea urchins can live for around 200 years.

Galapagos giant tortoise: Some Galapagos giant tortoises are known to live over 150 years. Some species of these giant tortoises live in the Galapagos Islands.

African elephant: African elephants can live up to 70 years in the wild.

Greenland Sharks: One of the longest-living vertebrates, some Greenland sharks are approximately 400 years old.

