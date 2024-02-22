Longest Living Creatures On The Blue Planet
Jellyfish: With the ability to revert their cells to their earliest form, jellyfish can start the life cycle anew.
Bowhead whales: Bowhead whales are also among the longest-living creatures.
Ocean quahog: Ocean quahogs are known to live for several centuries, and the oldest recorded specimen was around 507 years old.
Red Sea Urchin: Red Sea urchins can live for around 200 years.
Galapagos giant tortoise: Some Galapagos giant tortoises are known to live over 150 years. Some species of these giant tortoises live in the Galapagos Islands.
African elephant: African elephants can live up to 70 years in the wild.
Greenland Sharks: One of the longest-living vertebrates, some Greenland sharks are approximately 400 years old.
