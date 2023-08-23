Moon Moving Away From Earth

23 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

Some Interesting Facts About The Moon

Moon Moving Away from Earth: NASA stated that the Moon is gradually distancing itself from Earth, at a rate of about 1.5 inches (nearly 4 centimeters) per year.

How Far Away Is the Moon?: According to NASA, the Moon is approximately 250,000 miles or about 400 thousand kms away from our Blue Planet.

How Big Is the Moon?: The Moon's width is roughly one-fourth, or a quarter, that of Earth. In other words, the Blue Planet is about four times wider than the Moon.

What Colour Is the Moon?: Its surface appears mostly in shades of gray. The Moon doesn't emit its own light; rather, it reflects sunlight.

Dark Areas On The Moon?: The dark regions are known as "maria," volcanic basins formed in the aftermath of ancient impacts billions of years ago.

Moon Always Shows Earth the Same Face: The Moon is in synchronous rotation with Earth, which means it consistently presents the same side to our planet. | Photos: Unsplash

How Was the Moon Created?: The Moon came into existence when a Mars-sized rock collided with Earth, shortly after the solar system began forming approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

The Moon Has Quakes: Moonquakes are triggered by the gravitational influence of Earth. These quakes can last up to half an hour.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Interesting Facts About Moon

 Find Out More