NASA's Moon Rocket Artemis 1 Lifts Off 50 Years After Apollo

16 Nov, 2022
The launch marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship programme, Artemis.
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida on Nov 16, 2022.
Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket.
If all goes well during the three-week, make-or-break shakedown flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon, and then the capsule will return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December.
The moonshot follows nearly three months of vexing fuel leaks that kept the rocket bouncing between its hangar and the pad.
