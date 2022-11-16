NASA's Moon Rocket Artemis 1 Lifts Off 50 Years After Apollo

NASA successfully launches massive Moon rocket

The launch marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship programme, Artemis.

NASA Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida on Nov 16, 2022.

Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket.

The mission marked the first flight for the combined SLS rocket and Orion capsule

If all goes well during the three-week, make-or-break shakedown flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon, and then the capsule will return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December.

Artemis begins long-awaited journey to the Moon

The moonshot follows nearly three months of vexing fuel leaks that kept the rocket bouncing between its hangar and the pad.

