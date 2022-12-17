The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday.
17 Dec, 2022
The satellite will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth’s surface. This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods.
SWOT measurements will also help researchers, policymakers, and resource managers better assess and plan for things, including floods and droughts.
SWOT will cover the entire Earth's surface between 78 degrees south and 78 degrees north latitude at least once every 21 days, sending back about one terabyte of unprocessed data per day.
The SWOT spacecraft launched atop a SpaceX rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with a prime mission of three years.
