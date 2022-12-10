After 3 week test, Orion capsule will make a splashdown at Pacific Ocean on December 11
10 Dec, 2022
Orion close lunar flyby shows Earth in crescent form.
10 Dec, 2022
Orion has shattered NASA’s distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts — nearly 400,000 kilometers from Earth, set by Apollo 13 in 1970. (AFP)
10 Dec, 2022
10 Dec, 2022
The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket which is most powerful ever built by NASA
10 Dec, 2022
NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.
10 Dec, 2022
After four takes, NASA's much awaited mission was launched on November 16.
10 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!