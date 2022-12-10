Artemis 1 Orion is Ready For Splashdown!

After 3 week test, Orion capsule will make a splashdown at Pacific Ocean on December 11

10 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Lunar Flyby

Orion close lunar flyby shows Earth in crescent form.

10 Dec, 2022

NASA's Artemis 1 Breaks Records!

Orion has shattered NASA’s distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts — nearly 400,000 kilometers from Earth, set by Apollo 13 in 1970. (AFP)

10 Dec, 2022

Inside View Of Artemis 1

10 Dec, 2022

Strongest NASA Rocket

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket which is most powerful ever built by NASA

10 Dec, 2022

Why Was Artemis 1 Launched?

NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

10 Dec, 2022

Artemis 1 Launch

After four takes, NASA's much awaited mission was launched on November 16.

10 Dec, 2022

