Odysseus ‘ALIVE’ On Moon But Tipped Over; Now What
Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines said Odysseus is horizontal resting situation.
At this point, Odysseus has limited operational capability.
The lander was approaching surface faster than team had hoped and may have fractured one of the legs.
It will continue to collect data for NASA.
Intuitive Machines hopes to get some photos in the coming days.
launched on Feb. 15, Odysseus carries 6 NASA science instruments and 6 private payloads.
It was the first successful Moon landing by an American vehicle since end of the Apollo era in 1972.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Longest Living Creatures On The Blue Planet