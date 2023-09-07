Aditya-L1 Takes First SELFIE, Clicks Images Of Earth | CHECK

07 Sep, 2023

Joy Pillai

India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is en route to the L1 point and has captured images of Earth and Moon.

Aditya-L1 also took selfies and transmitted them back to ISRO.

The spacecraft successfully executed its second Earth-bound maneuver on Tuesday.

ISRO launched Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with 7 distinct payloads designed to study the Sun comprehensively.

4 of these payloads are focused on observing sunlight, while the other 3 measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million km away from Earth.

The mission is expected to cover this distance within a timeframe of four months.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Red Planet: Countries That Reached MARS Orbit

 Find Out More