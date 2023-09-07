Aditya-L1 Takes First SELFIE, Clicks Images Of Earth | CHECK
India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is en route to the L1 point and has captured images of Earth and Moon.
Aditya-L1 also took selfies and transmitted them back to ISRO.
The spacecraft successfully executed its second Earth-bound maneuver on Tuesday.
ISRO launched Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2.
Aditya-L1 is equipped with 7 distinct payloads designed to study the Sun comprehensively.
4 of these payloads are focused on observing sunlight, while the other 3 measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.
Aditya-L1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million km away from Earth.
The mission is expected to cover this distance within a timeframe of four months.
