Top 10 Interesting Facts About The Moon
18 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
The Moon's surface gravity is roughly one-sixth of Earth's.
The Moon is one quarter the diameter of the Earth.
Lunar bases are on the horizon
Those craters can unlock space history.
A lunar eclipse saved Christopher Columbus
Scientists have discovered Moon water
A full moon is about five times brighter than a half-moon.
Moon's surface temperatures often reach boiling point
