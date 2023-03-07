The last full Moon of the winter is called 'Worm Moon'. (Photo: Pixabay)
The astronomical event is caused by Earth's tilt on its axis and its motion in orbit around the Sun. (Photo: Pixabay)
Skygazers can witness the Worm Moon moment on March 7 as the moon is likely to reach its peak illumation at 6:30 pm IST. (Photo: Pixabay)
It is called Worm Moon as it is that time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils. (Photo: Pixabay)
The Worm Moon is called Lenten Moon in Europe during which is the fasting period before Easter. (Photo: Pixabay)
March's full moon will not be a supermoon. This is because supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth. (Photo: Pixabay)
In India, holi festival is celebrated during the Worm Moon time. (Photo: Pixabay)
