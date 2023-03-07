What is Worm Moon?

The last full Moon of the winter is called 'Worm Moon'. (Photo: Pixabay)

07 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

The science behind Worm Moon

The astronomical event is caused by Earth's tilt on its axis and its motion in orbit around the Sun. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Worm Moon moment

Skygazers can witness the Worm Moon moment on March 7 as the moon is likely to reach its peak illumation at 6:30 pm IST. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why is it called Worm Moon

It is called Worm Moon as it is that time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lenten Moon

The Worm Moon is called Lenten Moon in Europe during which is the fasting period before Easter. (Photo: Pixabay)

Will it be a supermoon?

March's full moon will not be a supermoon. This is because supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth. (Photo: Pixabay)

Worm Moon festival in India

In India, holi festival is celebrated during the Worm Moon time. (Photo: Pixabay)

