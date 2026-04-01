Elegant Office Wear Trousers for Women

01 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Symbol Premium Wide Leg Trousers-Women's 4-way stretch formal Flexi-waist Easy care Desk-to-dinner Plus sizes Comfortable professional wide-leg silhouette.

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BlissClub Ultimate Flare Pants Lite-Regular for women up to 5'4 ft CloudSoft fabric Ribbed waistband Pockets Stylish.

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​GRECIILOOKS High Rise Flared Trousers-High waist Korean style Formal office college events.

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Leriya Fashion Wide Leg Pants-High waist Casual drawstring Loose fit Lounge trousers Pockets Comfortable everyday fashion.

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Yash Gallery Cotton Slub Trouser-Regular fit Mid-rise Solid cotton slub Ankle length Casual textured fabric Breathable daily wear.

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Mlada Mid Waist Flared Pants-Elastic waistband Stretch cotton knit Office formal Utility pockets Extra flare Travel trousers Wide-leg mobility.

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