Best Face Washes for Clear, Healthy Skin

17 Dec, 2025

Sonia Dham

Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash-Sulfate-free cleanser with salicylic acid and zinc for acne control and oil balance.

Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash- Neem-based formula that gently cleanses skin and helps prevent pimples and acne.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser-Non-foaming, fragrance-free cleanser with ceramides and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration.

Plum Rice Water & Niacinamide Face Wash-Gentle vegan face wash that brightens skin and helps fade blemishes.

Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Face Wash-Soap-free facial cleanser that refreshes skin without drying it out.

Cetaphil Gentle Hydrating Face Wash-Mild, non-irritating cleanser with niacinamide and vitamin B5 for sensitive skin.

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Gentle Face Wash-Probiotic and ceramide-rich face wash that strengthens the skin barrier and hydrates.

