Best Serums for Skin & Hair

17 Dec, 2025

Sonia Dham

Plum 15% Vitamin C Advanced Serum-Brightening vitamin C serum that reduces pigmentation and boosts skin glow.

Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Hair Serum-Professional hair serum that smoothens frizz and adds shine with natural oils.

Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Serum-Beginner-friendly vitamin C serum that brightens dull skin without irritation.

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum-Oil-control serum with zinc that fades acne marks and dark spots.

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum-Lightweight serum that controls oil, refines pores, and clears blemishes.

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Strawberry Serum-Hydrating serum that smooths skin, minimizes pores, and improves uneven tone.

