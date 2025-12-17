Best Serums for Skin & Hair
Plum 15% Vitamin C Advanced Serum-Brightening vitamin C serum that reduces pigmentation and boosts skin glow.
Biolage Smoothproof 6-in-1 Hair Serum-Professional hair serum that smoothens frizz and adds shine with natural oils.
Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Serum-Beginner-friendly vitamin C serum that brightens dull skin without irritation.
The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum-Oil-control serum with zinc that fades acne marks and dark spots.
Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum-Lightweight serum that controls oil, refines pores, and clears blemishes.
Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Strawberry Serum-Hydrating serum that smooths skin, minimizes pores, and improves uneven tone.
