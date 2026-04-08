Intensive Care Hair Oil for Damaged Hair

08 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Indē Wild Champi Hair Oil with Rosemary & Ayurvedic Herbs-Promotes hair growth, reduces dandruff, and controls hair fall.

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Soulflower Rosemary Hair Growth Oil for Strong Hair-Natural oil that supports hair growth, reduces hair fall, and nourishes scalp.

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Hair & Care Damage Repair Non-Sticky Hair Oil-Lightweight oil that repairs damage and keeps hair smooth and healthy.

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Nat Habit Cold Pressed Pure Castor Oil for Hair & Skin-Deeply nourishes, strengthens hair, and supports healthy growth.

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Onion Coconut Hair Oil-Nourishing oil that reduces hair fall and strengthens hair roots

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Emami 7 Oils in One Hair Oil for Strong & Manageable Hair-Blend of 7 oils that strengthens hair and improves manageability.

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