Lightweight Face Primer for Smooth Skin Base

08 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Silk Touch 3-in-1 Moisturizer Primer-Hydrating, lightweight primer that smooths pores and preps skin for makeup

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Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer-Hydrating primer with natural glow for smooth, radiant makeup finish

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Unreal Blurfect Mini Primer-Lightweight primer that blurs pores and controls oil for long-lasting matte look

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Flawless Finish Gel Primer-Light gel primer that hydrates and gives smooth, radiant skin finish

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Fit Me Matte + Poreless Primer-Oil-absorbing primer that smooths skin for a matte, poreless look

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3-in-1 Matte Primer-Oil-free primer that blurs pores, hydrates and keeps makeup long-lasting

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