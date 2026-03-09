Long Lasting Face Compact Powder

09 Mar, 2026

Sonia Dham

Maybelline Super Stay Flex Powder Foundation-Full coverage Perfect for oily skin Waterproof sweatproof

FACESCANADA Weightless Stay Matte Compact-Beige Non oily matte look Evens complexion Hides imperfections Blends effortlessly All skin types

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer Matte Powder Foundation-Ivory Cream Primer with matte powder Long lasting

MARS Wonder 2 In 1 Compact-Mirror and powder puff Oil and sweat control Long lasting Natural finish All skin

RENEE All Everyday Compact Powder-Sandal Matte finish High coverage Ultralight silky smooth Vitamin C Hyaluronic acid Cruelty-free

INSIGHT Pro Concealer Palette-Shade concealer Makeup wheel Satin-matte finish 3-in-1 conceal contour correct Waterproof Full coverage

