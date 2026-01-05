Matte Finish Foundation for Soft & Natural Look
Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation – Cool Mocha-Hyaluronic acid infused matte foundation that hydrates skin while giving a smooth, long-lasting finish.
Swiss Beauty Primer Mousse Foundation – Natural Beige-Lightweight mousse foundation that feels velvety smooth and gives a natural, even skin look.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation – 115 Ivory-Oil-absorbing matte foundation with SPF that blurs pores and suits all skin types
MARS SPF 50 PA++++ High Coverage Liquid Foundation – Shade 05-High-coverage foundation with sun protection that blends easily for a flawless, blemish-free finish.
L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted Serum Foundation-Serum-like lightweight foundation that delivers radiant coverage with long-lasting comfort.
RENEE Bollywood Filter Blurring Liquid Foundation – Hazel Hush-Full-coverage matte foundation that blurs pores, evens skin tone, and keeps skin hydrated.
