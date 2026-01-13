Moisturizing Body Wash for Soft & Smooth Skin

13 Jan, 2026

Sonia Dham

Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash-Gently cleanses and refreshes skin while helping brighten and maintain natural glow with botanical extracts.

Dabur Gulabari Himalayan Rose & Oudh Shower Gel-Luxurious, soap-free body wash with rose glow that hydrates skin and leaves a sensual floral fragrance.

Villain Ocean Mist Body Wash-Refreshing aquatic body wash with aloe vera and vitamin E that hydrates, softens hard water effects, and energizes skin.

Chemist at Play Brightening Vitamin C Body Wash-Vitamin C–powered body wash that helps reduce tan, fade dark spots, and improve overall skin radiance.

Pears Pure & Gentle Glycerin Body Wash Mild, soap-free body wash with high glycerin content for deep hydration and soft, glowing skin.

Dettol Lime Fresh Body Wash Antibacterial, soap-free body wash that provides long-lasting freshness and odor protection.

