Soft Matte Lipstick for Everyday Glam
Order Now
Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick-Ultra-hydrating satin matte lipstick with rich pigment and smooth one-swipe glide for comfortable wear.
Order Now
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance -High-shine lacquer lipstick with intense color, zero transfer and up to 16-hour long wear.
Order Now
MARS Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick-Lightweight mousse-textured lipstick that delivers a soft-blur matte finish with deep hydration.
Order Now
SUGAR Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick-Velvet matte lipstick infused with peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for smooth, full coverage lips.
Order Now
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte-Creamy matte lipstick enriched with shea butter that hydrates lips and lasts up to 12 hours.
Order Now
FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick - Highly pigmented liquid lipstick with a comfortable matte finish that glides easily and stays transfer-proof.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Matte Finish Foundation for Soft & Natural Look