Soft Matte Lipstick for Everyday Glam

06 Jan, 2026

Sonia Dham

Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick-Ultra-hydrating satin matte lipstick with rich pigment and smooth one-swipe glide for comfortable wear.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance -High-shine lacquer lipstick with intense color, zero transfer and up to 16-hour long wear.

MARS Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick-Lightweight mousse-textured lipstick that delivers a soft-blur matte finish with deep hydration.

SUGAR Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick-Velvet matte lipstick infused with peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for smooth, full coverage lips.

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte-Creamy matte lipstick enriched with shea butter that hydrates lips and lasts up to 12 hours.

FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick - Highly pigmented liquid lipstick with a comfortable matte finish that glides easily and stays transfer-proof.

