Top-Rated Waterproof Matte Lipstick for Women

04 Feb, 2026

Sonia Dham

MARS Creamy Matte Long Lasting Lipstick (09 Bollywood Surprise, 3.2g) – Creamy matte lipstick with single-swipe payoff, smooth texture and lightweight feel

Order Now

Lakme Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick (Nude Touch, 3.6g) – Smudge-proof priming matte lipstick with smooth finish and up to 16-hour wear

Order Now

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick (507 Almond Pink, 3.9g) – Rich creamy matte lipstick with shea butter for hydrated lips and long-lasting color

Order Now

Blue Heaven Get Matte Lipstick (202M, 4g) – Lightweight matte lipstick with long-lasting wear and moisturizing comfort

Order Now

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick (Bare Mocha) – Full-coverage matte lipstick with intense color payoff, weightless feel and velvety finish

Order Now

Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick (Hazelnut, 3.8g) – Highly pigmented, non-drying matte lipstick with smooth creamy application

Order Now

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Intense Black Liquid Eyeliner for Women

 Find Out More