Waterproof Lipstick with Rich Color Payoff
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Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick-Lightweight mousse lipstick with smooth texture and soft matte finish
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Velvette Kiss Matte Lipstick-Feather-light matte lipstick with intense color and smooth powder finish
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Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick-Rich creamy matte lipstick that hydrates lips and lasts long
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Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick-Lightweight matte lipstick with smooth finish and long-lasting wear
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Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick-Highly pigmented lipstick with soft matte, non-drying formula
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Color Riche Satin Lipstick-Smooth satin lipstick with rich color and comfortable wear
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