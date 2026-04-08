Waterproof Lipstick with Rich Color Payoff

08 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick-Lightweight mousse lipstick with smooth texture and soft matte finish

Order Now

Velvette Kiss Matte Lipstick-Feather-light matte lipstick with intense color and smooth powder finish

Order Now

Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick-Rich creamy matte lipstick that hydrates lips and lasts long

Order Now

Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick-Lightweight matte lipstick with smooth finish and long-lasting wear

Order Now

Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick-Highly pigmented lipstick with soft matte, non-drying formula

Order Now

Color Riche Satin Lipstick-Smooth satin lipstick with rich color and comfortable wear

Order Now

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lightweight Face Primer for Smooth Skin Base

 Find Out More