Compact Induction Cooktop for Home Kitchen

10 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Rico BIS-ISI Induction-Free vessel/lid 3Y coil warranty Milk boil timer Fast heat 4KVA protection.

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iBELL EMINENCE03 Hob-5600W 3-zone Touch 8 levels Auto-off Tempered glass Black.

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Drumstone 2000W Chula-15Y warranty Portable Smart cooking Easy-clean All utensils Timer.

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Cadlec CookMate 2000W-Crystal glass 7 modes Auto shut-off LED BIS 2Y Black.

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Chefman 2000W Induction-Push button LED Multi modes Timer Temp control Energy efficient.

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Prestige PIC 20 Neo-1600W Indian menus Voltage regulator Timer preset Manual Black.

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