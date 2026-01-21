Compact Mixer Grinder for Easy Cooking

21 Jan, 2026

Sonia Dham

Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder-750W, 3 jars, black, 10-year warranty on registration.

Butterfly Smart 2L Table-Top Wet Grinder-150W, 2 stones, coconut scraper, stainless steel drum, 2-year warranty.

Prestige Ultima Pro 2L Wet Grinder-200W, heavy-duty, coconut scraper & atta kneader, stainless steel drum, 2-year warranty.

Havells ESO 750W Mixer Grinder-4 jars (3 steel + 1 juicer), powerful motor, ABS body, 2-year warranty.

Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500W Mixer Grinder-3 jars (liquidizing, wet, chutney), stainless steel blades, 1-year warranty.

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W-2-in-1 dry grinding, titan motor, 3 stainless steel jars, 1-year warranty.

