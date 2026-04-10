Compact Refrigerator for Home Kitchen

10 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Bosch 269L Double Door-2-star frost-free XL space Easy touch UI Super fast cooling 18hr retention.

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Whirlpool 192L Single Door-3-star Vitamagic PRO Direct-cool Auto defrost Silver 35% energy savings.

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Haier 190L Single Door-2-star Direct-cool Toughened glass 60min fast ice Large veg box Easy clean.

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Samsung 223L Single Door-3-star Inverter Direct-cool Spacious reliable Digital inverter compressor.

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Godrej 207L 5-star-Turbo cooling Base drawer Toughened glass Inverter Direct-cool 2025 model.

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IFB Smart Choice 197L-5-star Inverter Mystic blue Humidity control Base drawer Extraordinary storage

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